$20,000 in Grants to Central Minnesota Arts Organizations

Four arts organizations will receive funds to support their work to reach audiences in Central Minnesota, especially during the pandemic.



The Central Minnesota Arts Board (CMAB) awarded $20,000 in Organizational Development Grants to help maintain and strengthen the infrastructure of nonprofit arts organizations. One of the criteria in the grant application was how to connect with audiences and supporters during COVID-19.



The following organizations were each awarded $5,000 for their projects, as voted by the board of Directors.



–Buffalo Community Theater is upgrading sound and lighting for future theatre performances, including for online audiences.

—Great River Chorale is redeveloping their website to improve accessibility and content updates as well as provide virtual rehearsals and performances.

—Great River Education Arts Theatre is hiring a local company to partner in four live stream public performances.

—Paramount Center for the Arts is upgrading the historic building for COVID-19 mitigation as well as materials for health and safety protocol for staff, performers and patrons.