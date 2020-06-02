Teen Suspected in 3 Separate Armed Robberies in St. Cloud Sunday Arrested

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The St. Cloud Police Department responded to three separate reports of armed robberies on the Northeast side on Sunday night and authorities believe the three robberies were committed by the same suspect.

All three robberies were very similar as the suspect pointed a handgun at the clerks and demanded money while threatening to harm the employees. The suspect fled the stores on foot after receiving an undisclosed amount of money.

As officers were actively working on the first two robberies, they received a call on a third robbery. Officers were able to locate the suspect hiding in a hallway of an apartment building in the 200 Block of 14thAvenue Northeast.

Officers finally arrested the suspect near the intersection of Highway 10 and Highway 23.

The suspect has been identified as a 17-year-old male that was a runaway out of Moorhead and remains in custody as he is held on charges related to the aggravated armed robberies.