Judge to ‘Shady’s’ Bar and Grill in Albany: You cannot Open to Sit Down Dining Yet

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

A judge has blocked a chain of Stearns County bars and restaurants from offering sit-down dining in violation of Governor Tim Walz’s peacetime emergency order during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Stearns County judge on Tuesday issued a temporary injunction sought by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison against the owner of the “Shady’s” chain. Ellison’s office filed an enforcement action against Shady’s back on May 17th.

Shady’s owner Kris Schiffler was planning on illegally reopening a bar in Albany last month, but announced he was not reopening after he was blocked by a court order.

Schiffler must now fully comply with the Governor’s executive orders and restrict the conduct of bars and restaurants for the duration of the Attorney General’s lawsuit.

Ellison says residents in or near Stearns County “can be relieved that the Court has put their health first.”

Walz has since allowed bars and restaurants to offer outdoor dining. An attorney for “Shady’s” owner did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.