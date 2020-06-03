Jun 3, 2020

Overnight Closures for Intersection of Highways 15 and 23

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will encounter overnight single-lane closures at the intersection of Highways 15 and 23 in St. Cloud starting at 9 p.m. on Wednesday. 

Crews will be resurfacing the intersection overnight to minimize traffic impacts by drivers.  The Department expects the project to be finished by 5 a.m. on Thursday. 

If you are heading in this direction, please slow down and use caution as crews will be working in the dark.  

