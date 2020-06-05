Jun 5, 2020
Woman Dead After Vehicle Accident in Clear Lake
By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director
One woman is dead after her vehicle left the road and hit a sign Wednesday morning in Clear Lake.
The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Kayla Phaneuf and her 3-year-old child were heading east on Highway 10 when she left the road just before an intersection and hit a sign.
Phaneuf was pronounced dead at the scene and the child was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.