Woman Dead After Vehicle Accident in Clear Lake

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

One woman is dead after her vehicle left the road and hit a sign Wednesday morning in Clear Lake.

The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Kayla Phaneuf and her 3-year-old child were heading east on Highway 10 when she left the road just before an intersection and hit a sign.

Phaneuf was pronounced dead at the scene and the child was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.