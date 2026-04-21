St. Cloud Man Dead After Fatal Crash

By: Cece Sauer / Asst. News Director

ST. JOSEPH, Minn – On April 17, 2026 at 3:06 p.m., Stearns County Emergency Communications responded to multiple calls regarding a crash near 7855 Mullen Road in St. Joseph.

According to Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, one of the calls informed them that the vehicle involved in the crash had rolled over and that someone was pinned under the vehicle.

Stearns County Deputies, St. Joseph Fire/Rescue, and the St. Joseph Police Department responded to the crash.

Upon arrival, first responders determined that the driver of the vehicle was dead.

The driver was identified as 22 year old Cody Strong of St. Cloud.

According to Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, it is believed that Strong was traveling East on Mullen Road when he lost control of his vehicle on a road curve.

After losing control, he went off road into the south ditch, overcorrected his turn, and went into the north ditch where his vehicle then rolled and he was partially ejected from the vehicle.

This case remains under investigation by the Stearns County Sheriffs Office.