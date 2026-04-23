Le Sauk Township House Destroyed in Fire

By: Cece Sauer / Asst. News Director

STEARNS COUNTY, Minn – A home in Le Sauk Township is considered a “Total loss” after a fire broke, according to Stearns County Police Department.

On April 21, 2026, Stearns County Sheriff’s office and the St. Stephen Fire Department were dispatched to a house fire report in Le Sauk Township.

Upon arrival, the home was fully engulfed in flames However, nobody was hurt and the residents escaped safely.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.