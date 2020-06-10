Free Community Food Distribution at St. Cloud State University

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Students at St. Cloud State University and others in the community will be given the opportunity to receive boxes of food on Tuesday, June 16 starting at 10 a.m. right outside the Herb Brooks Hockey Center.

The distribution will last until 12: 30 p.m. or until supplies are gone.

Catholic Charities Emergency Services will be distributing boxes of food to people who need it, thanks to the COVID Food Assistance Program.

Each household or student or will receive one box of produce, meat and mixed dairy.