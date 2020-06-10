Minnesota Trooper Injured in Crash Near Fort Ripley

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

A Minnesota State trooper is recovering after a crash early Tuesday morning near Fort Ripley.

The State Patrol received a call just after 7 a.m. regarding a crash at the intersection of Highway 371 and County Road 2.

Trooper Gregg Gerhartz was not responding to an emergency call and did not have his emergency lights or sirens on. Gerhartz was extricated from the car and airlifted to North Memorial Medical Center for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The other driver in the crash was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The State Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.