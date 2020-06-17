Road Closures on 8th Street North to Begin Monday

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Drivers in St. Cloud should be ready for delays when driving on 8th Street North and Veterans Drive as road and utility construction will cause closures for the remainder of summer.

Beginning Monday, 8th Street North will be closed from 22nd to 27th Avenue North. The City Engineer’s Office expects the closure to last until mid to late August.

Detours will be posted for drivers who are headed in this area.