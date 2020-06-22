Two Vehicle Crash With Injuries in St. Joseph on Saturday

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

A two-vehicle crash with injuries was reported Saturday afternoon in St. Joseph.

Stearns County Sheriff’s Deputies say two vehicles were heading south on County Road 2 just before 4 p.m.

Thirty-seven-year-old Angela Spoden of Sartell pulled to the right at County Road 139, attempted to make a U-turn and pulled out in front of the vehicle behind her.

Forty-eight-year-old Thomas Pelletier of Savage tried to swerve to avoid the collision, but the right of his vehicle struck the left front of Spoden’s car.

Mayo Ambulance treated those who were injured on scene for minor injuries.