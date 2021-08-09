2021 Metro Citizens Police Academy Seeking Applicants

Joey Erickson / Assistant News Director

The Police Departments of St. Cloud, St. Joseph, Sartell, Saul Rapids, and Waite Park, along with the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office are accepting applications for the 2021 Class of the Metro Citizens Police Academy.

Applicants must be 21 years or older and not have a criminal record. A record clearance check will be completed prior to acceptance into the program. Registration for the academy and materials to complete can be found online: https://www.ci.stcloud.mn.us/FormCenter/Police-9/Metro-Citizens-Police-Academy-Applicatio-82.

The Metro Citizens Police Academy is an eight-week course offered to citizens and members of local civic and governmental organizations. Participants are given the opportunity to experience first-hand many areas of police training.

Sergeant Tad Hoeschen says it’s imperative that participants understand that the Metro Citizens Police Academy is solely to be informative and in no way trains or promotes citizens to act in a law enforcement capacity.

Classes begin Thursday, Sept. 9, and run until Oct. 21. They will be held at various departments and locations throughout the academy.