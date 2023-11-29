2023 Jolly Trolley Food Drive is near: Where to find it?

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The Jolly Trolley Food Drive will be making its stops in the Granite City area.

Metro Bus and its partners announced this year’s details for the Jolly Trolley on Wednesday.

The Trolley will be making its rounds on Dec. 12-14 from 4-7 p.m.

On Tuesday, it will be at the Coborn’s on Cooper Avenue South in St. Cloud; on Wednesday, it will be at Lunds & Byerlys; and on Thursday, it will be at the Coborn’s in Sauk Rapids.

Community members are invited to stop by and donate cash or non-perishable food items.