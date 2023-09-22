2023 voting season begins in Minnesota

Grace Jacobson / News Director

Voting season began in Minnesota on Friday for the Nov. 7 local elections.

This will be the first general election since the new election laws passed in 2023.

Minnesotans can now cast their ballot as early as 46 days before the election and take paid time off of work to do so.

Absentee ballots can be requested from local election offices.

And: All absentee and mail ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on election day.

Voters can find their polling place at mnvotes.gov/pollfinder.