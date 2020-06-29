Four Juveniles Involved In Injury Crash Near Freeport

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

On Friday afternoon, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was called to a personal injury crash involving four juveniles, just north of Freeport.

Deputies responded to a call just after 3 p.m. when a juvenile man was driving and attempted to turn into a driveway. The man turned too wide and the vehicle went off the driveway and tipped onto its side.

Three other juveniles were also inside the vehicle during the crash and they suffered minor scrapes and bruises.

One of the individuals was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries and the others were turned over to their parents.