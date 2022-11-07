21-Year-Old Pedestrian Suffering Life Threatening Injuries After Being Struck by Car Friday Night

By Nyah Adams / News Director

A 21-year-old Litchfield pedestrian is in life-threatening condition after being hit by a car Friday at 10:30 p.m..

The Minnesota State Patrol says 33-year-old April Carriveau was driving West on Highway 12 in Litchfield when she hit 21-year-old Jordan Peterson as he was waking down the road.

Authorities say Peterson was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. Officials also note that Carriveau was not under the influence of any substances and road conditions were dry at the time.

Peterson is being treated for his injuries at at HCMC in Hennepin County.

The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office, Litchfield Police Department and Litchfield Fire and Rescue all helped assist with the incident.