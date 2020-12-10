Dec 10, 2020
Waite Park Library Updates Hours for 2021
By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director
The Waite Park Al Ringsmuth Public Library will be adjusting their hours starting January 1, 2021.
The library believes they are confident that this adjustment best aligns with the needs and schedules of the library users.
Here is an overview of the new changes to the schedule at the Waite Park Al Ringsmuth Public Library:
Current Schedule New Schedule
- Monday 12 – 8 p.m. 12 – 7 p.m.
- Tuesday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Wednesday 2 – 6 p.m. 12 – 5 p.m.
- Thursday 1 – 8 p.m. 12 – 7 p.m.
- Friday 2 – 6 p.m. 12 – 5 p.m.
- Saturday 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.