Dec 10, 2020

Waite Park Library Updates Hours for 2021

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Waite Park Al Ringsmuth Public Library will be adjusting their hours starting January 1, 2021.

The library believes they are confident that this adjustment best aligns with the needs and schedules of the library users.

Here is an overview of the new changes to the schedule at the Waite Park Al Ringsmuth Public Library:

    Current Schedule                     New Schedule

  • Monday           12 – 8 p.m.                              12 – 7 p.m.     
  • Tuesday           10 a.m. – 2 p.m.                     10 a.m. – 1 p.m.         
  • Wednesday     2 – 6 p.m.                                12 – 5 p.m.
  • Thursday         1 – 8 p.m.                                12 – 7 p.m.     
  • Friday              2 – 6 p.m.                                12 – 5 p.m.
  • Saturday          10 a.m. – 1 p.m.                      10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

