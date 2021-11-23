24-Year-Old Woman Dies in Crash Near Spring Hill Saturday

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

The Minnesota State Patrol is releasing information about a single vehicle fatality that happened in the early morning hours of Saturday, November 20th.

Authorities were called to the accident about 1:30 in the morning. Their report says a 24-year-old woman was killed in Spring Hill when the truck she was driving northbound on Highway 4 veered off the road. The truck hit the northbound ditch, struck a field approach and rolled. It started on fire after rolling.

The crash victim’s identity is not expected to be released until December 10th.

The Lake Henry Fire Department and Stearns County Sheriff’s Department assisted with the accident scene.