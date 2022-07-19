25th Season of GREAT Theatre Starts This Week with GREASE at The Ledge

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

GREAT Theatre is bringing the music to life with the well-known song quote ‘summer heat, boy and girl meet, but ah… those summer nights’ as their 25th season kick-off this week.

The musical GREASE will hit the stage Thursday through Sunday at The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park. They’re going big with the production with a live onstage band and songs from the Tony Award nominated Broadway show and hit movie. The production features a cast of 30 local artists as well as nearly 100 volunteers working back stage and front of house.

Director of Grease and GREAT’s Artistic & Education Director Kendra Norton Dando says what’s unique to the stage version is that it’s about much more than the relationship of Sandy and Danny. It’s a story of high school friendships, kids who are exploring and defining who they are individually and collectively. This production is big and flashy with familiar moments while also centered on the complexities and dynamic nature of how relationships can influence who we are and who we become.

GREAT Theatre is led by Lacey Schirmers, the newly appointed Executive Director. Tickets are available online and at The Ledge.