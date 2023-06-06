Grace Jacobson / News Director

Take a kid fishing this weekend. It’s free.

Minn. residents can fish without a license Friday, June 9 through Sunday, June 11 if they take a child 15-years-old or younger along.

Youth 15-years-old and younger do not require a fishing license at any time of the year, though they must observe all fishing seasons and other regulations.

Take a Kid Fishing Weekend is one of the many outdoor activities during the Great Outdoors Month.

Gov. Tim Walz and the DNR are encouraging Minnesotans throughout the month of June to get out in nature and enjoy the state’s outdoor opportunities.

DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen says she hopes “Minnesotans across the state take the opportunity this weekend to get outdoors and introduce the next generation to fishing.”