Oct 26, 2023
2nd Annual Bertram Boo-Tacular is this Saturday
By Grace Jacobson / News Director
MONTICELLO, Minn. — The 2nd Annual Bertram Boo-Tacular will be held on Saturday.
From 4-7 p.m. at Bertram Chain of Lakes Regional Park in Monticello, 17 vendors will be offering trunk-or-treat sites for kids to get their Halloween candy.
The event is free and open to the entire family.
A few food trucks will be there and wagon rides throughout the park will be offered.
The event is hosted by Wright County Parks and Recreation.