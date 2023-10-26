2nd Annual Bertram Boo-Tacular is this Saturday

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

MONTICELLO, Minn. — The 2nd Annual Bertram Boo-Tacular will be held on Saturday.

From 4-7 p.m. at Bertram Chain of Lakes Regional Park in Monticello, 17 vendors will be offering trunk-or-treat sites for kids to get their Halloween candy.

The event is free and open to the entire family.

A few food trucks will be there and wagon rides throughout the park will be offered.

The event is hosted by Wright County Parks and Recreation.