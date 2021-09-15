Sep 15, 2021
30th Season of Monday Night Live Kicks Off With RATNAM
KVSC’s Monday Night Live returns for it’s 30th season (Oh my, the show is now old enough to start a family 🙂 for Fall semester 2021 on September 20th. We’re excited to bring you live music every Monday at from Your Sound Alternative and simulcast with UTVS Television.
Monday Night Live welcomes our first guest Ratnam, a St. Cloud based DJ. Get ready to take a deep dive into dubstep, electronic and colour bass from the basement that bumps.
Ratnam will take the stage of Your Sound Alternative’s Performance Studio at 9 p.m. on Monday, September 20th for a one-hour live performance. You can listen to Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC 88.1 FM, stream online, or watch it live on UTVS.