30th Season of Monday Night Live Kicks Off With RATNAM

Monday Night Live welcomes our first guest Ratnam, a St. Cloud based DJ. Get ready to take a deep dive into dubstep, electronic and colour bass from the basement that bumps.

Ratnam will take the stage of Your Sound Alternative’s Performance Studio at 9 p.m. on Monday, September 20th for a one-hour live performance. You can listen to Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC 88.1 FM, stream online, or watch it live on UTVS.