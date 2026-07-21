Jacob Wetterling documentary premieres in Stearns County Aug. 8 at Paramount with KVSC-FM’s Gracie J. hosting onstage discussion

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — In Oct. 1989, 11-year-old Jacob Wetterling was abducted in St. Joseph, Minn., a disappearance that for the next 27 years left the local community, greater Minnesota, and the nation wondering what happened.

In 2015, a Minneapolis-based team embarked on a documentary project about his disappearance. The team started to film on what turned out to be the very week Jacob’s perpetrator was finally arrested.

Now just over a decade later, the film is having its Stearns County premiere in downtown St. Cloud.

On Saturday, Aug. 8, join special guests Patty and Jerry Wetterling, Jared Scheierl, Joy Baker, and the film’s director and producer Chris Newberry at the historic Paramount Center for the Arts as they premiere Echoes in the Night: The Search for Jacob Wetterling.

The event will start with a pre-screening reception at 4 p.m. before the film is shown at 5 p.m., followed by an onstage discussion with the guests, hosted by KVSC-FM’s very own Gracie J.

The entire evening will serve as a fundraiser for non-profits making a difference in the community and kicks off a series of theatrical runs in and around Central Minnesota and the Twin Cities, such as Quarry Cinema in Cold Spring, Minn.

Further information and tickets for the event can be found at ParamountArts.org.