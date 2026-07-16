Lucero Is on The Menu on July 21

KVSC’s The Menu brings you interviews with the music acts that you love. The episode airing July 21 features a conversation with Ben Nichols, frontman of the band Lucero.

Lucero has been making music together since 1998, and that long history will be on their minds when they play First Avenue on July 22. They are taking the stage at the iconic Minneapolis venue to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their acclaimed album Nobody’s Darlings.

For this episode of The Menu, KVSC Program Director Jean interviews Lucero’s frontman, Ben Nichols, talking to him about the band’s music and their rich history.

The Menu airs Tuesdays at 4:30 p.m. Brought to you by KVSC, Radio That’s As Local As It Gets.

Photo credit: Bob Bayne. Photo courtesy of Lucero.