The Menu features Kasey Lansdale on July 28

KVSC’s The Menu brings you interviews with the music acts that you love. The episode airing July 21 features a conversation with Kasey Lansdale.

Kasey Lansdale is a prolific creator. She’s a singer-songwriter who’s put out several albums and EPs over the years. She’s acted in several projects, and she’s a skilled author with several books to her credit, many in the horror genre.

For this episode of The Menu, Gypsy McGreevey, longtime host of Diversions and Classic Rock Part 1, interviews Kasey Lansdale about her amazing and versatile career.

The Menu airs Tuesdays at 4:30 p.m. Brought to you by KVSC, Radio That’s As Local As It Gets.