Jon Shain is on The Menu on August 4

KVSC’s The Menu brings you interviews with the music acts that you love. The episode airing August 4 features a conversation with Jon Shain.

Jon Shain is a singer-songwriter who’s been a mainstay of the contemporary folk scene for years. Hailing from North Carolina, he’s issues and appeared on dozens of albums. For this episode of The Menu, he’s interviewed by Root Cellar host Uncle Frank.

The Menu airs Tuesdays at 4:30 p.m. Brought to you by KVSC, Radio That’s as Local as It Gets.