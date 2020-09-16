3,575 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Stearns County as of Tuesday

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

There have been 6,531 confirmed positive tests of COVID-19 in Stearns, Benton, Sherburne and Wright counties combined, as of Tuesday afternoon.

Here’s the numbers in Central Minnesota: There are 3,575 confirmed cases in Stearns County, 464 in Benton County, 1,037 in Sherburne County and 1,455 in Wright County.

The Minnesota Department of Health will also begin a statewide COVID-19 survey to better understand the prevalence of COVID-19 in Minnesota.

After agreeing to participate, the survey will include a household questionnaire as well as free virus and antibody testing.

Health officials are hopeful that the survey will help them explore how COVID-19 transmission and infection rates differ among regions in Minnesota, identify the percentage of people infected with COVID-19 that have no symptoms and help stop COVID-19 spread.

Dr. Ruth Lynfield, who is a MDH state epidemiologist wants to encourage people to participate in the survey if their household is selected, so people can learn more about the impacts of COVID-19 and aid in the fight against the pandemic.

To learn more about the survey, visit here.