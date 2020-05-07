4 Deaths in Stearns County and 1,161 COVID-19 positive tests

By Jo McMullen / Station Manager

The Minnesota Department of Health has reported 4 deaths due to COVID-19 in Stearns County and the number of confirmed cases has soared to 1,161 as of May 7.

These results are from the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily report. Only Nobles County in Minnesota has more confirmed cases at 1,153 than Stearns County.

Localized testing began with CentraCare Health and their related clinics in the county on April 23. Residents are asked to continue to stay-at-home, socially distance and wear a mask when near other people.

Exposure at nursing homes either from a resident, staff member, or visiting service provider in the area is now being tracked including Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids, CentraCare St. Benedict’s Community and the Sanctuary in St. Cloud.

If you have any questions about COVID-19, call the CentraCare Connect hotline at 320-200-3200.

Also, to note as of May 7, Benton County has 64 positive tests and one death reported, Sherburne County has 88 positive tests and its first report of a death, and Wright County has 73 cases tested positive, with one death previously reported.