4 Huskies Headed to The Semifinals after First Day of Nationals

By: Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

The St. Cloud State Huskies wrestling team headed to St. Louis this weekend looking to defend their national title. Seven Huskies qualified for the national championship after placing in the top three of the super regional tournament. ( 125 lbs Paxton Creese, 133 lbs Garrett Vos, 141 lbs Joey Bianchini, 149 lbs Nick Novak, 157 Anthony Herrrera, 197 Noah Ryan, 285 lbs Kameron Teacher)

Kameron Teacher warming up Photo Credit Ethan Halverson

The day started out rough for the Huskies when 125 lbs Paxton Creese dropped his preliminary match against Cody Fatzinger 9-8. The Huskies rebounded after that though with Garrett Vos and Joey Bianchini winning their first matches of the day. The true freshman Nick Novak had some growing pains when he dropped a hard fought 2-1 match to open his tournament. Noah Ryan hung on to a 4-3 lead to punch his ticket to the quarterfinals, and finally Kameron Teacher quickly disposed of his first opponent of the day pinning Cameron Coffman in just 36 seconds!

In the consolation brackets both Creese and Novak would win their second matches, but they ultimately were knocked out after they both lost their third and final matches. However the excitement really started to pick up with the remaining five Husky wrestlers in the quarter finals.

Garrett Vos spearheaded the Huskies into the quarter finals by dominating #2 ranked Wesley Dawkins of Nebraska-Kearney 8-1. Joey Bianchini followed that up with another dominating performance winning by major decision 10-2 and punching his ticket to the semis as well.

At 157 Anthony Herrera would eek out a victory with a last second takedown and scramble to win 3-2. Moving to 197 Noah Ryan faced Cole Huss for the third time this year. at the end of the third period the score was tied at 4 forcing overtime. In overtime Huss would lock up a near side cradle and win 6-4. At heavyweight Kameron Teacher easily cruised to a 8-4 victory over McKendree’s Ian Kuehl.

The Huskies as a team ended day 1 of the national tournament in third place with 42.5 team points. Nebraska-Kearney jumped out in front after the first day with 67.5 team points. In second place the University of Central Oklahoma has 52 team points.

Garrett Vos Celebrating Photo Credit: Ethan Halverson

Up next for each wrestler:

133 Semifinal Garrett Vos vs. Majid Corbett (Limestone)

141 Semifinal Joey Bianchini vs. Zeth Brower (Lander)

157 Semifinal Anthony Herrera vs. Ty Gonzalez (Central Oklahoma)

197 Consolation Quarterfinals Noah Ryan vs. Logan Kemp (West Liberty)

HWT Semifinal Kameron Teacher vs. Andrew Dunn (Kutztown)