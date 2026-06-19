SCSU Men’s Hockey Announces New Assistant Coach, Joe Howe

By Carl Goenner / Assistant News Director /

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – On Thursday, June 18 the St. Cloud State men’s hockey team announced the addition of Joe Howe as the team’s new assistant coach.

He brings 11 years of division one coaching experience to the Huskies bench.

Most recently, Howe served as the interim head coach of the Yale Bulldogs during the 2025-26 season after spending the previous two seasons as an assistant.

During his time at Yale, he was also picked to be an assistant coach of two USA men’s hockey select teams. He coached the U-18 select team in 2025 and the U-17 select team in 2024. In 2025, Howe helped the U-17 team win gold in 2024 and the U-18 team win the Hlinka Gretzky Cup championship in 2025.

Before joining the Bulldogs he spent three seasons as an assistant coach for the University of Alaska Fairbanks Nannooks. He joined the Nannooks in 2018 after coaching for the Denver University Pioneers for three seasons where he began his division one coaching tenure. At Denver, Howe was a volunteer assistant coach from 2015 to 2017 and then the Pioneers Director of Hockey Operations for the 2017-2018 season.

Howe is a former goaltender who played college hockey at Colorado College from 2009 to 2013 and is still ranked third in all-time saves. After college, he had several short stints playing professionally in the East Coast Hockey League, the American Hockey League and the Canadian Hockey League.

He joins the Husky coaching staff alongside assistants J.R. Enga and Clark Kuster under head coach Nick Oliver.