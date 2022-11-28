41-Year-Old Man Died in Sunday Night Crash in Sherburne County

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

A man was killed in a car crash southwest of Deulm Sunday evening.

The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Department says at approximately 7:15 p.m. 41-year-old James R. Neumann was traveling east on 17th Street when his vehicle approached the T intersection of 110th Avenue. Neumann’s vehicle went through the intersection, left the road and crashed into a ditch.

Authorities did not release the victim’s hometown and added Neumann was not wearing a seat belt and was found dead at the scene.