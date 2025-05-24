May 24, 2025
Five month Long construction project will cause several roads to close in St. Cloud
By Shay Lelonek / News Director
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A 5-month long improvement project in Pan Park Neighborhood, by Madison School, will cause several roads to be closed in St. Cloud.
Weather permitting, the following roads will be closed to thru traffic from Tuesday, May 27, 2025, through mid-October 2025.
- 26th Avenue North from 7th to 8th Street North
- 27th Avenue North from 7th to 8th Street North
- 28th Avenue North from 7th to 9th Street North
- 29th Avenue North from 7th to 9th Street North
- 7th Street North from 29th to 25th Avenue North
- 9th Street North from 29th to 27th Avenue North
The St. Cloud Engineer’s Office says there will be no detours posted and local motorists are asked to use caution when driving through the construction zones.