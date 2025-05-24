Five month Long construction project will cause several roads to close in St. Cloud

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A 5-month long improvement project in Pan Park Neighborhood, by Madison School, will cause several roads to be closed in St. Cloud.

Weather permitting, the following roads will be closed to thru traffic from Tuesday, May 27, 2025, through mid-October 2025.

26th Avenue North from 7th to 8th Street North

27th Avenue North from 7th to 8th Street North

28th Avenue North from 7th to 9th Street North

29th Avenue North from 7th to 9th Street North

7th Street North from 29th to 25th Avenue North

9th Street North from 29th to 27th Avenue North

The St. Cloud Engineer’s Office says there will be no detours posted and local motorists are asked to use caution when driving through the construction zones.