5 officers shot in Benton County; suspect in custody

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

GLENDORADO TWP., Minn. — Five officers were shot Thursday morning when a drug task force tried to execute a search warrant at a home in Benton County.

It happened in Glendorado Township, just 15 miles from Princeton.

All five officers are ok at this time.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office says that during the search warrant, the officers were approached by a suspect.

That’s when gun fire happened.

The suspect was later arrested and taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.

His current condition is unknown.

The incident is under investigation.