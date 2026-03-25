UPDATE: SCSU student who threatened other student faces up to 12 years in prison

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Romello Lloyd, an SCSU student who threatened to shoot others, is facing up to 12 years in prison.

His first court appearance was at 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, March 25

Lloyd has been charged in Stearns County with two felony counts for threats of violence with reckless disregard to risk and two gross misdemeanor counts of possessing a firearm or ammo after being confined or found mentally ill.

Just before 2 p.m. on Monday, March 23, St. Cloud Police Department officers were dispatched to SCSU for a report that a student had made to SCSU Public Safety, stating another student had made threats to “shoot up” a fraternity.

According to the criminal complaint, Lloyd walked up to a student, tapped him on the shoulder, and asked if he had sent someone to jump him.

Lloyd had been jumped three weeks prior and not accepted as a pledge by the fraternity the student was a part of.

According to the student, Lloyd said, “If I find out who sent them, I will shoot them, even if it is you.”

Public Safety and SCPD officers were able to locate Lloyd in class. According to law enforcement, Lloyd had a cross-body bag with him that contained a Ruger Mark 4 handgun with a magazine of 10 rounds of ammunition inside.

The bag also contained a second magazine with 22 cartridges, replica firearms, and a knife.

Lloyd denied making any threats about shooting anyone when approached by police, according to the complaint.