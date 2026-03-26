SCPD Investigates non-credible threat at South Jr. High School in St. Cloud

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The St. Cloud Police Department is investigating a threat that was made at South Jr. High School in St. Cloud on Tuesday.

Around 9:50 a.m. on March 24, a School Resource Officer from SCPD was notified of a potential threat involving a message that was written on a student’s desk, according to a media release.

After a throughout investigation, law enforcement believes there was no credible threat to the safety of students or staff or any other school community.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the above incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.