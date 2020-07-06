5 Vehicle Accident on Highway 10

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

A part that flew off a motorcycle trailer caused a multiple vehicle crash on Highway 10 this past Sunday.

23-year-old Joshua Ricke of Andover along with 4 other drivers were heading Westbound on Highway 10 when a jack for Ricke’s motorcycle trailer landed in the lane behind him causing a chain reaction crash.

Everyone involved in the crash came out unharmed besides one passenger of another vehicle in the wreck; 22-year-old Whitney Raygor of Ramsey. Raygor was taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids with non-life threatening injuries.

Sherburne County Sheriffs Office assisted at the scene. Alcohol was not involved in the crash and everyone was wearing their seat belts.