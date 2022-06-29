5,600 Fentanyl Pills Seized in Drug Bust, Three Arrested in St. Cloud

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

Three people were arrested and face drug charges after the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force were tipped about fentanyl being shipped to a St. Cloud address.

In early June Commander Lucas Dingmann says they received information from the Minneapolis Airport Police that they intercepted a package that had 5,600 fentanyl pills in it that was being shipped to the 1700 block of 7th Avenue South in St. Cloud.

After executing a search warrant at the residence, the task force arrested 33-year-old Daeshawna Kay West of St. Cloud for taking custody of the pills and for possession of a controlled substance. Investigators also found a large amount of marijuana in the home and charged 43-year-old Angela Marie Imdieke of St. Cloud with 5th degree possession. Their investigation led them to 31-year-old Eric Antonio Dodd, also from St. Cloud, who authorities believe ordered the package of fentanyl pills from Arizona.

Dodd was later arrested on June 17th at a convenience store on Division Street and is being held in the Stearns County Jail. Aside from the new charges for 1st degree possession of a controlled substance, he had a warrant out for his arrest stemming from a shooting investigation that happened on May 21st with Dodd being a felon having a firearm and for assault charges in that incident.