5th Annual Huskies Showcase Coming Up at St. Cloud State University

By: Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

St. Cloud State University students have a chance to show off their research projects and you have a chance to experience all their hard work.

The fifth annual Huskies Showcase will be held in the Atwood Memorial Center on Tuesday, April 19. Students will be presenting 150 research projects from 9 a.m. to noon.

There will also be presentations online from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. with a closing ceremony at 4:30 p.m.

There will be a lot of different presentations ranging from diabetes research to academic optimism. All of the projects use a dimension of “Our Husky Compact”, which challenges St. Cloud Students to reconsider the world around them.