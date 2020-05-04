728 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Stearns County as of Monday

By Jo McMullen / News Reporter

As of Monday, May 4th, there are now 728 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Stearns County, as well as two deaths reported

These results are from the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily report.

The Public Health Division of Stearns County has reported as testing increases, the county will see more disease.

Testing began with CentraCare Health on April 23. Tests that are collected at clinics and the St. Cloud Hospital are currently being sent to the Mayo Clinic or the Minnesota Department of Health, but in-house testing could begin soon.

Additionally, St. Cloud State University President Robbyn Wacker confirmed at a Town Hall meeting today there is now more than one positive case reported on campus, however, those affected are following quarantine guidelines with the Minnesota Department of Health.

If you have any questions about COVID-19, call the CentraCare Connect hotline at 320-200-3200.

Also to note as of May 1, Benton County has 35 positive tests, Sherburne County has 61 positive tests and Wright County has 54 cases tested positive.