$8.8 Million Reconstruction of Highway 95 Starts Today

Joey Erickson / Assistant News Director

St. Cloud motorists should be aware crews will begin to reconstruct the road surface on Highway 95 and replace a pipe between Jackal Court and Isanti County Road 15 today, Sep. 7.

Highway 95 remains closed to through traffic between Isanti County Road 15 and West Cambridge. Motorists should continue to follow the detours along County Road 15, County Road 6, and Highway 47.

Those who work, live, and visit within the closed work area should expect delays, multiple crews and equipment, stops with flaggers and alternate one-way traffic. Use the nearest exit/entry to your destination to avoid delays.

When complete in late October, the $8.8 million project will provide a smoother road surface, improve water drainage, and improve access and safety along Highway 95.

Below is an image showing the reconstruction plans of Highway 95. For more information, go to the Minnesota Department of Transportation website.