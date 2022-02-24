82-Year Old Man Dies In Wednesday Crash In New London Township

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

An 82-year-old man died Wednesday after being involved in a crash with a semi-truck in Kandiyohi county.

The driver of the semi involved in the crash is identified as 49-year-old Marc Sheets of Raymond. Sheets was heading Westbound on Highway 23 near New London when the 82-year-old’s Chevy truck was heading southbound on Highway 9.

The semi and pickup crashed at the intersection of Highway 9 and Highway 23.

The identity of the 82-year-old man has not yet been released.