84-year-old Rockville man dies in two-vehicle crash

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

MAINE PRAIRIE TWP., Minn. — An 84-year-old man from Rockville died in an afternoon crash in Maine Prairie.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred around 3:10 p.m. on Monday, February 23.

Manford Iverslie was driving westbound on County Road 146 and Kristin Vanvleet, with her 7-year-old passenger, was driving northbound on Highway 15 when the two vehicles collided in the intersection.

Iverslie was pronounced dead at the scene.

Vanvleet sustained non-life-threating injuries and the child was not injured.