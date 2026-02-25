Feb 25, 2026
84-year-old Rockville man dies in two-vehicle crash
By Shay Lelonek / News Director
MAINE PRAIRIE TWP., Minn. — An 84-year-old man from Rockville died in an afternoon crash in Maine Prairie.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred around 3:10 p.m. on Monday, February 23.
Manford Iverslie was driving westbound on County Road 146 and Kristin Vanvleet, with her 7-year-old passenger, was driving northbound on Highway 15 when the two vehicles collided in the intersection.
Iverslie was pronounced dead at the scene.
Vanvleet sustained non-life-threating injuries and the child was not injured.