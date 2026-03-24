SCSU student who threatened to shoot other students in custody

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

Editor’s note: This story has been edited after an email was sent out to SCSU students and staff with extra clarification of the event Including the fact that Lloyd was not openly wielding the gun on campus, and he threatened a student organization.

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A St. Cloud State University student is in custody after he threatened to shoot members of a student organization.

Around 2 p.m. on Monday, March 23, the St. Cloud Police Department responded to a complaint of threats on campus near Stewart Hall.

SCPD officers, in conjunction with SCSU Public Safety, identified the male student as 29-year-old Romello Lloyd, a resident of St. Cloud.

Further investigation revealed Lloyd had a handgun in his possession. Officers also located replica handguns in Lloyd’s belongings, according to a media release from SCPD.

According to an email President Tomso sent out to SCSU students and staff just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, Lloyd was not wielding the gun openly on campus.

Tomso wrote in the email, “Had he been actively wielding a weapon, we would have issued a Star Alert to campus.”

Officers located and detained Lloyd. He was later transported to the Stearns County Jail, where he was held for court on charges related to the threats and handgun possession.

At this time, there is no current threat to campus, according to a public safety email that was sent to SCSU students and staff, and the President’s Office is providing support to the student organization that was threatened. The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.