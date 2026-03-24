Minnesota Association of County Officers Honor Roll Given to Stearns County Recorder

By: Cece Sauer / Asst. News Director

STEARNS COUNTY, Minn – The Minnesota Association of County Officers (MACO) Honor Roll has been awarded to Stearns County Recorder Rita Lodermeier.

Lodermeier has received this award due to her extraordinary leadership skills and loyalty to county government across the state.

The MACO Honor roll is granted to groups or individuals who have shown exceptional leadership, service, and commitment to county government.

“MACO plays an important role in strengthening county government across the state, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to contribute.” Said Lodermeier.

The MACO is a professional organization that runs statewide representing County Financial Officers, Auditors, Recorders, and Treasurers.

All Minnesota Counties are members, and contribute to the development and collaboration of strengthening county operations.