86 Positive Cases in Stearns County

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

There have been 136 confirmed positive tests of COVID-19 in Stearns, Benton, Sherburne and Wright counties combined, as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Minnesota Department of Health says the ability to test more patients has increased the number of positive tests.

Here’s the numbers in Central Minnesota: There are 86 confirmed cases in Stearns County, 6 in Benton County, 19 in Sherburne County and 25 in Wright County.

The Minnesota Department of Health tracks numerous of data points including likely exposure. 26% of patients don’t know where they received an exposure from, while another 26% found the virus from their own living setting.