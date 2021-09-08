9/11 Memorial Exhibit at Great River Regional Libraries

By Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

This September 11th marks the 20th year since the world changed when Islamic terrorists took control of four planes and carried out a coordinated attack on United States citizens.

The Great River Regional Library Branches are hosting a 9/11 Memorial exhibit. The exhibits are meant to educate a group of children who have little to no memory of the horrific event.

Library Services Coordinator Carla Asfeld explained the need for the exhibit, noting it has been twenty years since these attacks occurred. Those that were alive to witness this event will never forget, but all the children in grades K-12 have no such memory. The poster exhibit provided by the 9/11 Memorial and Museum are a beautiful way to share and educate.

The exhibit will be on display at all 6 library locations including Annandale, Kimball, Little Falls, St. Cloud, St. Michael, and Waite Park to visit the exhibit visit the library’s website.