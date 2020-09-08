9/11 Memorial to Take Place at SCSU

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

19 years ago a horrible event took place that will remain in our lives forever. Nearly everyone has someone they know who was impacted by 9/11.

St. Cloud State University organizations along with the St. Cloud police department and fire department will be hosting a reflection memorial this Friday at 7:45 a.m. in front of the Administrative Services Building.

There will be a 9/11 observance and 10 minutes of silence in honor of those who served and died in the tragedy.