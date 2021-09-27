93-year-old Dies in Motorcycle Accident In Glenwood Sunday

By Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

The Minnesota State Patrol says they received a motorcycle accident on Highway 29 in Glenwood left one dead.

The crash happened when a Ford Escape which was traveling southbound on Highway 29 struck 93-year-old biker Leslie Cin.

Cin was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on the highway and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupant of the Ford Escape was taken to Glenwood hospital with non-life threatening injuries.