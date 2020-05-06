975 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Stearns County as of Wednesday

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

As of Wednesday, May 6th, there are now 975 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Stearns County, as well as three deaths reported

These results are from the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily report.

The Public Health Division of Stearns County has reported as testing increases, the county will see more disease.

Testing began with CentraCare Health on April 23. Tests that are collected at clinics and the St. Cloud Hospital are currently being sent to the Mayo Clinic or the Minnesota Department of Health, but in-house testing could begin soon.

If you have any questions about COVID-19, call the CentraCare Connect hotline at 320-200-3200.

Also, to note as of May 6, Benton County has 59 positive tests, Sherburne County has 80 positive tests and Wright County has 69 cases tested positive. Each County has also reported one death.