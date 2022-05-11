9th/10th Avenue in St. Cloud Below Highway 23 Closed Due to Predicted Flooding

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

The city of St. Cloud has closed a busy road due to localized flooding because of the heavy rains today, along with more rainfall expected tonight.

The city’s Public Utilities office has close 9th and 10th Avenue under the Highway 23 bridge. This area is near Lake George, it’s a low lying area below the bridge that often floods with heavy rains and spring melt.

You’re asked to avoid this area if you’re driving in the area and vehicles should not attempt to go through the flooded roads.